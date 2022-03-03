Residents prepare to flee as Aussie floods spread to Sydney

SYDNEY • Emergency services yesterday ordered some Sydney residents to prepare to flee as heavy rainfall barrelled down Australia's east coast, burying towns in floodwater, killing 13 and putting hundreds of thousands at risk.

A week-long torrential downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs past bursting point, causing chaos from Brisbane to Sydney, with more than 30 evacuation warnings in place and several dams overflowing - some near Sydney are under threat of bursting.

Terrified residents sought refuge on higher ground, in makeshift evacuation centres, or by clambering into attics or onto rooftops praying for rescue by boat or helicopter.

In the hard-hit town of Lismore in north-eastern New South Wales, Ms Lucy Wise said the floods came much quicker and much higher than expected. "The rain just wouldn't stop and the water was just coming up so fast."

She huddled at home as the waters rose through the night before grabbing her sleeping two-year-old son, cloaking him in a life jacket and scrambling into the roof space of their house for safety.

"We were just lying there, silently, and the rain was just pouring down. I'd never heard such heavy rain in my life," she said.

Ms Wise and her family were eventually rescued by boat, but the authorities said the floods have already claimed the lives of 13 in Queensland and New South Wales.

The focus has now shifted to Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to more than five million people. The Warragamba Dam, which supplies 80 per cent of the city's water, began to spill over in the early hours of yesterday.

Several western suburbs are under major flood and evacuation warnings. "There are quite a few hundred thousand people affected by these warnings that we are putting out now," said State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York.

A La Nina weather pattern has caused Sydney to experience its wettest summer in 30 years. Meteorologist Ben Domensino of weatherzone website described the current storm system as an "atmospheric river" featuring a "long area of airborne moisture that is going in one direction".

Scientists say climate change is making Australia's floods, bush fires, cyclones and droughts more frequent and more intense.

