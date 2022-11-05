Rescue efforts in full swing as Australia's inland towns brace for flood peaks

SYDNEY - Emergency crews in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales are evacuating people and livestock and sandbagging towns on Saturday ahead of an expected peak in floodwaters.

One river is forecast to hit a 70-year high water mark.

Australia’s east is in the grip of the fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Niña weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall.

The flooding has left thousands homeless and damaged agricultural industries.

Authorities have announced at least A$2 billion (S$1.8 billion) in disaster relief to help thousands of residents repair homes and in some cases move from flood-prone areas.

Across New South Wales (NSW) state there were 103 flood warnings on Saturday.

In Forbes, a rural town in the state’s wheatbelt about five hours’ drive from Sydney, some businesses have already been swamped by the rising Lachlan River.

It is forecast to peak at a 70-year high of 10.8m on Saturday.

Rescuers used high clearance vehicles on Friday to access a pregnant woman whose water broke and needed urgent medical care, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), said in a statement.

“We’ve had a couple of flood rescues…right now I am at a property east of Forbes helping move some horses. We’ve been sandbagging, resupplying essential supplies, evacuations and flood rescues,” said Ryan Jones from the Forbes SES unit.

“It has been non-stop all day.”