Rents surging most in 15 years set to squeeze Australian households

SYDNEY – Australian rents are expected to soar the most since 2008 in 2023, further squeezing middle- and low-income household budgets amid rising costs of living, said Westpac Business Bank.

Average prices will increase by up to 7.5 per cent, on top of the 4 per cent recorded in 2022, economists Pat Bustamante and Jameson Coombs said in a research note on Wednesday.

One-third of Australian households rent, and nominal household consumption could fall by as much as 1 per cent in 2023, according to the note.

“Generally, renters are not well equipped to absorb this increase in housing costs – they tend to be a younger cohort, low- and middle-income households with lower savings,” they said. “These households will be required to pull back on spending to meet the higher rental costs.”

The ballooning prices will add to cost-of-living pressures in Australia, with data released on Wednesday showing wages growing at less than half the pace of inflation. The rental market is expected to come under further strain as migrants and international students return to Australia in record numbers, the economists said.

With the central bank expected to continue its tightening cycle to combat inflation, landlords will pass on higher borrowing costs by raising rents. Higher interest rates, together with rising construction costs, will also reduce the supply of new rental properties, according to the note.

More than 80 per cent of Australians say there is a lack of affordable housing in their area and more than half of those who rent feel trapped with few alternative options, according to the Property Council of Australia.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the cash rate to 3.35 per cent earlier in February, the ninth consecutive rise since last May, and is anticipating further increases in its effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. BLOOMBERG