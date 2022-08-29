Rental crisis in Australia prompts calls to build more homes

A surge in demand for rental homes in Australia has led to record low numbers of available properties and prompted calls to either open more land for development or impose a nationwide rent freeze.

In the past year, average rental prices have increased by almost 10 per cent to A$526 (S$505) a week, though weekly rents in the city of Canberra were as high as A$690, and Sydney rents were at A$643.

The annual rise in rental rates is the fastest observed in 14 years, and is on track to reach 13 per cent. Queues at rental inspections sometimes snake down city streets, while those searching for houses have described making dozens - and sometimes hundreds - of applications without success.

Ms Alexei Bennett, a Gold Coast resident who lives with her partner and three children, recently described being forced to move with her family into a motel room after having more than 200 rental applications rejected in about three months.

"The competition is crazy at the moment," she told Channel Nine. "Our previous landlord didn't want to re-sign our lease due to all the people coming in from interstate, so she ended up asking us to leave and this was the next best thing."

The nation's vacancy rate - the proportion of rental properties that are available - fell to 0.9 per cent last month, the lowest level on record.

The rental crisis has been blamed on a range of factors, including a shortage of properties in general, particularly due to a failure by the authorities to provide enough subsidised housing for low-income residents.

The return of foreign migrants and international students is also adding to the pressure on renters.

Rental hikes have also been fuelled by rising interest rates, as some property owners have been forced to make higher mortgage repayments, which have been passed on to renters.

Australia's central bank has increased interest rates at the fastest rate in almost 30 years - from 0.1 per cent to 1.85 per cent since May - and is expected to boost rates to more than 3 per cent.

The rental crisis has prompted calls for the authorities to release more land for housing developments or even to force investors and other owners of uninhabited houses - or "zombie homes" - to rent out their homes.

The Greens party last week called for a nationwide two-year rent freeze to try to assist tenants. It also proposed introducing rent caps of up to 2 per cent every 24 months.

"Rents are out of control," said Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather in a statement. "Unless the government wants to see more families sleeping in their cars, they need to do their job and act now to stop this crisis boiling over into a national tragedy."

But most economists rejected the proposal, saying that rent controls would discourage investors from funding the construction of new properties because the rental returns would be lower. Some called for more rent support for lower-income households.

The rental crisis has taken a heavy toll on regional areas, as some city residents fled to quieter, more affordable locations during the pandemic.

In the city of Wollongong and the surrounding Illawarra region south of Sydney, rents have increased by about 42 per cent since March 2020.

A report released last week by Everybody's Home, a group of welfare organisations campaigning for more affordable housing, found that surging rents have left businesses in some regional areas unable to attract workers.

"The chronic lack of affordable housing in regional Australia is more than a social crisis. It's now a deep economic crisis," Ms Kate Colvin, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement.

"The inability to find a rental and eye-watering rent increases for the few places available are deterring people from taking up jobs in regional communities."

The group is calling for more investment in public housing and the rezoning of land to allow new housing construction.

The federal government said last Thursday that it was not considering a rent freeze but was working with superannuation funds and state governments to examine ways to build more properties.