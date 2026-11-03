Reddit blasts Australia’s ‘inept’ social media ban as court challenge begins

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Reddit and a libertarian advocacy group have taken to the High Court to contest the Australian law.

CANBERRA – Australia’s world-first teen social media ban was “ill thought out” and amounted to a “profound restriction on political debate”, a lawyer for messaging platform Reddit told the country’s top court in the first legal challenge to the law.

Reddit and a libertarian advocacy group have taken to the High Court to contest the Australian law, which bans large social media platforms from letting under-16s have an account. It took effect in late 2025 amid support from parents and opposition from the tech firms.

A successful challenge could usher in more opposition from the affected companies and slow a global uptake of similar policies as lawmakers from Britain to Malaysia roll out the measures in an effort to protect youth mental and physical health.

The Australian government and its communications minister, a named defendant, have said they will defend the law.

Addressing the court, Perry Herzfeld, for Reddit, said barring under-16s from holding social media accounts stopped them from creating or responding to content on what he called the most important means of communication in the modern world.

“That is a very profound restriction on political debate in Australia,” Herzfeld said.

“There is a very substantial restriction on what young people can now do.”

Reddit agreed with the Australians’ harm-minimisation aim, but the law failed to do so, Herzfeld said, terming the legislation “ill thought out” and “inept” since it did not call for any specific measure to keep out minors and failed to restrict other online services where cyberbullying took place, such as gaming websites.

While social media content could typically be created or commented on only by logged-in account-holders, vast amounts of material were visible to people with no account, he said.

“If the Commonwealth is worried about particular features (of social media), it should regulate the features, which it has not done,” he said.

Since the ban went live, multiple studies, including by Australian regulator eSafety Commissioner, have found that most of the country’s teenagers under the cut-off age continue to use social media.

The government has since doubled the maximum fine for non-compliance to A$99 million (S$88.5 million), given the eSafety Commissioner greater discovery powers, and said it is preparing an enforcement lawsuit against some of the biggest platforms. REUTERS