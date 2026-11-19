Red crabs begin annual march to sea on Australia’s Christmas Island
- More than 100 million red crabs have started their annual march to the sea on Christmas Island to breed, linked to the rainy season and lunar cycles.
- Parks Australia says months of preparation help protect the crabs as they cross forests, roads and bridges, drawing visitors from around the world.
- Conservation work, especially controlling yellow crazy ants, has helped the population recover from about 50 million, and the crabs are vital to the island’s forest health.
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SYDNEY - More than 100 million red crabs on Australia’s Christmas Island have begun their annual migration from the forest to sea, conservationists said this week.
The yearly march of the crabs on the remote territory in the Indian Ocean comes when the rainy season hits and the crustaceans move to the sea to breed.
The timing of their epic migration through forests, across roads and over bridges is tied to lunar cycles – the crabs hope to spawn “before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon’s last quarter”, Parks Australia said.
It requires months of preparation by conservationists on the island, which lies 350km south of Indonesia and more than a thousand kilometres from the Australian mainland.
“People travel from around the world to witness this incredible wildlife spectacle on Christmas Island,” Parks Australia’s Christmas Island National Park Manager Chris Chartres said.
“Ongoing conservation efforts have been crucial to the species’ recovery, particularly work to control yellow crazy ants, one of the biggest threats to red crabs.”
Those efforts have seen the population rebound from around 50 million to the current levels.
“Red crabs are the island’s keystone species,” Chartres said.
“They play a critical role in maintaining the health of the forest, so when the crabs are doing well, the whole ecosystem benefits.” AFP