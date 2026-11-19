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The timing of the red crabs' epic migration through forests, across roads and over bridges is tied to lunar cycles.

SYDNEY - More than 100 million red crabs on Australia’s Christmas Island have begun their annual migration from the forest to sea, conservationists said this week.

The yearly march of the crabs on the remote territory in the Indian Ocean comes when the rainy season hits and the crustaceans move to the sea to breed.

The timing of their epic migration through forests, across roads and over bridges is tied to lunar cycles – the crabs hope to spawn “before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon’s last quarter”, Parks Australia said.

It requires months of preparation by conservationists on the island, which lies 350km south of Indonesia and more than a thousand kilometres from the Australian mainland.

“People travel from around the world to witness this incredible wildlife spectacle on Christmas Island,” Parks Australia’s Christmas Island National Park Manager Chris Chartres said.

“Ongoing conservation efforts have been crucial to the species’ recovery, particularly work to control yellow crazy ants, one of the biggest threats to red crabs.”

Those efforts have seen the population rebound from around 50 million to the current levels.

“Red crabs are the island’s keystone species,” Chartres said.

“They play a critical role in maintaining the health of the forest, so when the crabs are doing well, the whole ecosystem benefits.” AFP