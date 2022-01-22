Recovery from disaster hinges on provision of aid for small island nation

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY • Efforts are under way to get desperately needed aid to Tonga in the coming days following a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

What happened?

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted with a deafening explosion last Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that destroyed villages and many buildings, including resorts, and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people.

Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Centre has said the force of the eruption was estimated to be the equivalent of five to 10 megatonnes of TNT, or more than 500 times that of the nuclear bomb the United States dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of World War II.

Three people have been reported killed, the authorities said.

Ash has blanketed the archipelago and spoiled much of its drinking water. Many people whose homes on Tonga's outer islands were destroyed have been evacuated to the larger island of Nomuka.

Telephone links between Tonga and the outside world were reconnected late on Wednesday, although the restoration of full Internet services is likely to take a month or more.

Power supply in the capital and elsewhere was still fragile.

Around the capital and on the outer islands, people are sifting through rubble and dust as they begin the long task of rebuilding.

Why it matters

A Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 South Pacific islands, Tonga is known for its white beaches and coral reefs, as well as tropical rainforest. The United Nations said that about 84,000 people - more than 80 per cent of the population - have been badly affected by the disaster, with safe water "the biggest life-saving issue".

The tsunami caused by the volcanic eruption laid bare some of the ways that climate change is threatening the islands' existence. By raising temperatures and driving up sea levels, climate change is expected to worsen the effects of tsunamis, storm surges and heat waves, experts say.

What's next

A swift recovery from the natural disaster will hinge on the dispatch of assistance to tiny Tonga, whose gross domestic product was worth around US$500 million (S$673 million) in 2019.

The first aid flights reached Tonga on Thursday with more en route, as communities awaited a ship with equipment to scale up supplies of drinking water.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying disaster relief supplies landed at the South Pacific island nation's Fua'amotu International Airport, a defence spokesman said, after volcanic ash was cleared off the runway.

An Australian Globemaster military transport aircraft also landed, the ABC TV broadcaster reported. Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said its aircraft was loaded with supplies including water desalination equipment, shelter, kitchens and a sweeper to help remove ash from the airport.

One New Zealand navy ship arrived on Thursday and a second, carrying 250,000 litres of water and desalination equipment able to produce 70,000 litres a day, arrived yesterday, its High Commission said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE