Rain triggers evacuation orders in NZ's South Island

WELLINGTON • Flash floods and incessant torrential rain in New Zealand's South Island have left several hundred tourists stranded for days and forced many residents to evacuate their homes, the authorities said yesterday.

Rivers were overflowing and the power supply to thousands of residents in the Southland region has been cut, as civil defence declared a state of emergency in the area and asked people in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately.

Earlier this week, rescue teams airlifted some of nearly 500 stranded tourists in the remote Milford Sound region after torrential rain cut road access to the popular tourist destination.

Many of these tourists and hotel staff were still stuck in the area as road access remained cut off.

"A lot of people have been evacuated from their homes, have suffered flood damage to their properties or are disrupted by road and school closures," Rural Communities Minister Damien O'Connor said in a statement, adding that he was preparing to visit the region.

"I urge people to put safety first, listen to the advice of the authorities, and look out for one another," he added.

People in the Southland towns of Gore and Mataura have been ordered to evacuate immediately, while residents of Wyndham and Riversdale are being asked to prepare to leave.

Teams of police officers went door to door yesterday to ensure that people were leaving, local media reported.

Large swathes of farmland were underwater and state highways in the area remained closed. Farmers have been warned to move their livestock.

Civil defence officials have said that it could be several days before the water level in the rivers returns to normal.

