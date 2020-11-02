Queensland votes for Labor govt, virus curbs

BRISBANE • Australia's Queensland state has voted to keep its centre-left government after a race dominated by debate over strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the popular tourist playground.

Queensland, home to the Great Barrier Reef and known as the Sunshine State for its inviting weather, became a national battleground over virus prevention after its decision to shut its borders to other states to keep out Covid-19.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - who has been heavily criticised by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his conservative government over the impact of border closures on Queensland's large tourism industry - claimed victory late last Saturday.

"Here in Queensland we've all stood strong and united," Ms Palaszczuk said in her victory speech. "We stared down critics and we have come out of it all the better for it."

The first major state election amid Covid-19 has been seen as a barometer on preferences on how to handle the pandemic.

The win will write Ms Palaszczuk into the history books as the first woman to win three elections in Australia, and by mid-2021 she will become the longest-serving female leader in the country's history.

Ms Palaszczuk's government held a slim one-seat majority in the 93-member Parliament heading into the election. With just over 60 per cent of the vote counted, public broadcaster ABC predicted her Labor Party could pick up an additional four seats after a 5 per cent swing in its favour.

Queensland, with a population of around five million, has recorded just under 1,200 total coronavirus cases this year and six related deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS