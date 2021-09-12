Queensland state warns of snap lockdown

CANBERRA • Australia's third most populous state, Queensland, yesterday said it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections.

Queensland, home to more than five million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive for Covid-19.

The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, the authorities said. "If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it's contained to the family," said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The family lives in Brisbane, the state's capital. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state, like in previous orders.

New South Wales state, home to Sydney, is already under lockdown as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra, and a lockdown for Queensland would be another blow to Australia's A$2 trillion (S$1.97 trillion) economy which could slip into a second recession in as many years.

Meanwhile, New Zealand said yesterday that it had detected 23 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, denting optimism that the country was on course to eradicate the virus once more.

The new infections, all in the epicentre of Auckland, were up from the 11 cases detected a day earlier.

"This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the Covid-19 alert level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times," the health ministry said in an e-mailed statement.

About 31 per cent of New Zealand's 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the slowest rates among the rich nations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

REUTERS