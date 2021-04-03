Queensland ends snap lockdown as Australia celebrates Easter holiday

MELBOURNE • The Australian state of Queensland, which has been battling a small outbreak of Covid-19, recorded no new cases yesterday as the country began what Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "sacred" long Easter weekend.

On Thursday, a three-day snap lockdown was lifted on the state's capital Brisbane, as the authorities managed to contain an outbreak that grew to 18 cases.

However, the economic cost is expected to be significant.

Australian media reported that many have cancelled their plans to visit the state, a popular destination for domestic travellers over the Easter break and subsequent school term holidays. The tourism industry is expected to lose A$35 million (S$35.8 million).

Most businesses and restaurants across the country were closed yesterday. The first day of a four-day Easter weekend remains, for some Australians, a religious holiday.

"Easter is... a sacred time for those who share the Christian faith," Mr Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian, said in a video message.

Australia, which has been successful in managing the spread of the coronavirus, recording just over 29,000 cases and 909 deaths since the start of the pandemic, has had trouble rolling out its vaccination programme. Around 670,000 doses had been administered by last month's end, well below the initial target of four million, with bickering between states and the federal government over who is to blame.

Queensland's health officials said yesterday that the state's vaccination supplies will end within days and they were uncertain about the next delivery.

REUTERS