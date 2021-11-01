Quarantine-free travel from NZ to Australia resumes today

MELBOURNE • Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from today, as Australia readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March last year.

Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in the states of New South Wales and Victoria and the capital Canberra will be free to fly internationally from today without the need of an exemption or to quarantine upon return.

But for now, only tourists from neighbouring New Zealand will be allowed into Australia, provided they are vaccinated.

Australian Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement yesterday: "The resumption of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important marker on our road to recovery."

Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, allowing only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.

Over 80 per cent of people aged 16 and older in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra are fully vaccinated - a condition for the resumption of international travel - meaning that some 14 million Australians will be free to leave and re-enter the country if they are fully vaccinated.

But while airlines and tourism agencies have reported massive demand for services, only 23 per cent of Australians feel confident about making travel plans in the next year, a survey by consumer advocacy group Choice showed last week.

There were more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases recorded across Australia yesterday, with 1,036 in Victoria and 177 in New South Wales. There were 13 related deaths.

