Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

SYDNEY • Qantas announced yesterday that it will launch the world's longest non-stop commercial flight, with passengers set to spend about 20 hours in the air travelling from Sydney to London by the end of 2025.

After five years of planning, the Australian airline said that it was ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to operate the "Project Sunrise" flights to cities, including London and New York.

Non-stop flights will start from Sydney by the end of 2025, it said, with long-haul trips later planned to include Melbourne.

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

"The A350 and Project Sunrise will make any city just one flight away from Australia," he said.

"It's the final frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance."

Qantas operated research flights for the long-haul route in 2019, including a trial London-Sydney trek of 17,800km, which took 19 hours and 19 minutes.

A trial New York-Sydney flight in the same year covered 16,200km and took a little over 19 hours.

Singapore Airlines currently operates the world's longest non-stop commercial flight from Singapore to New York, covering 16,700km in a little under 19 hours.

Qantas already operates a 14,498km Perth-London trip that takes 17 hours.

"As you'd expect, the cabin is being specially designed for maximum comfort for long-haul flying," Mr Joyce said.

Qantas said the new A350 aircraft would be configured for 238 passengers with first-class suites offering a separate bed, recliner chair and wardrobe.

It also promised more spacious economy sections and a "well-being zone" designed for "movement, stretching and hydration".

At the same time, Qantas confirmed that it was also ordering 40 A321 XLR and A220 aircraft from Airbus. In addition, it bought options for another 94 of these planes until the end of 2034.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS