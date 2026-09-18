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Qantas ground workers to strike over pay and conditions next week

Hundreds of ground workers who handle freight and QantasLink regional flights will strike over pay and working conditions.

SYDNEY - Hundreds of Qantas ground workers who handle freight and its QantasLink regional flights will strike over pay and working conditions next week, the Transport Workers Union (TWU) said on Sept 18.

Workers will strike for a 24-hour period on Sept 23 in Victoria state and on Sept 24 in the rest of the country, the union said in a statement.

“Workers do not take this action lightly. Any disruption to freight, including Australia Post shipments, sits solely at the feet of Qantas management and its brutal disregard for customers and the workforce,” TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said.

A spokesperson for Qantas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qantas outsourced the jobs of more than 1,800 ground workers in Australia who handled its broader network during the Covid-19 pandemic, in action later deemed illegal. A court in 2025 ordered the airline to pay a record fine of A$90 million (S$81.7 million) over the matter. REUTERS