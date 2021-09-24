Protests in Melbourne fizzle out as daily cases hit record

SYDNEY • Melbourne's streets were largely quiet after three days of anti-lockdown protests, with hundreds of police officers on patrol in the city to prevent another rally as Covid-19 cases in Victoria hit a daily pandemic record.

Police in central Melbourne were checking people's reasons for being outside yesterday, social media footage showed, after a violent protest on Wednesday in Australia's second-largest city resulted in more than 200 arrests.

A vaccination centre at Melbourne Town Hall will be shut until Monday after several of its staff were physically and verbally abused on their way to work, operator Cohealth said yesterday.

"Why would you abuse, as I'm told? Why would you spit on people who are doing that sort of work?" Premier Daniel Andrews said in state capital Melbourne. "That is ugly, that is uncalled for."

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in the city of five million since officials earlier this week ordered a two-week closure of building sites and made vaccines mandatory for construction workers. Police and union officials said extremist and far-right groups have joined the protests.

Victoria reported 766 new locally acquired cases and four new deaths yesterday, topping its previous daily high of 725 on Aug 5 last year. New South Wales reported 1,063 new cases, up from 1,035 a day earlier, and six deaths.

Australia is fighting a third wave of infections from an outbreak of the Delta variant in Sydney, Melbourne and its capital Canberra, forcing nearly half the country's 25 million people into strict stay-at-home restrictions.

Officials promised to ease rules once 70 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, which is expected next month. Some 55.5 per cent of people aged 16 and up are fully vaccinated in New South Wales, as are about 45 per cent in Victoria. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard said New South Wales is on track to hit 70 per cent by Oct 8.

Australia's total cases topped 92,000, with some 61,000 recorded since mid-June. Total deaths are just below 1,200, but still lower than in other comparable countries.

REUTERS