Protest against Australia's refugee detention policy

Placards of refugees detained on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island were set out during a protest calling for an end to Australia's offshore detention of asylum seekers in Sydney yesterday.

The Australian government sends anyone who tries to enter the country by sea to camps on Manus Island or in Nauru in the Pacific for processing.

Thousands of people marched across major Australian cities yesterday to mark the fifth anniversary of the policy's reintroduction, to demand that the detention centres be shut.

Canberra in 2013 had significantly toughened its stance, signing deals with the Pacific nations and declaring that anyone arriving by boat had "no chance" of being settled in Australia.

In Sydney, hundreds turned up to march through the city shouting, "Free, free the refugees".