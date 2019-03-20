Prince Harry, Meghan pay respects to New Zealand shooting victims

Harry and Meghan visit New Zealand House to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the Royal Family.
Harry and Meghan visit New Zealand House to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the Royal Family.PHOTO: REUTERS
Harry and Meghan add their flowers to floral tributes at the New Zealand High Commission in London.
Harry and Meghan add their flowers to floral tributes at the New Zealand High Commission in London.PHOTOS: AFP
Published
17 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan paid their respects on Tuesday (March 19) for the victims of last week's mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which 50 people were killed.

The couple visited the High Commission of New Zealand in London, where they signed a book of condolence on behalf of the British royal family.

They also laid small bouquets of flowers outside the building, known as New Zealand House.

Harry and Meghan, who married last May and are expecting their first child this spring, visited New Zealand late last year as part of their Pacific tour.

Fifty people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with murder on Saturday.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content