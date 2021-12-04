Pressure on Aussie PM to create tougher graft watchdog

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to create a strong national anti-corruption watchdog after backing a limited model that critics say is weak and will not stamp out waste and abuse of power.

Australia states and territory governments all have strong anti-corruption bodies that have resulted in investigations, resignations and prosecutions of legislators and leaders. Yet there has never been a body at a national level, partly because federal parliamentarians have not - until recently - faced the same degree of political pressure to create one.

But a series of scandals involving alleged corruption and waste by the federal government has led to growing calls for a national watchdog. These scandals include a A$660 million (S$638.4 million) scheme that involved building carparks in seats held or sought by the ruling Liberal-National coalition and a separate A$100 million programme that involved channelling funds to sports clubs in closely fought seats immediately before the last election in 2019.

Ahead of that poll, Mr Morrison promised to create an anti-corruption agency but he has yet to fulfil his promise. Instead, he has proposed a limited body that has been widely attacked by legal commentators and the opposition as weak and ineffective.

Critics say the proposed body - the Commonwealth Integrity Commission - would be "toothless" because it would not have the power to launch its own investigations and its inquiries would not be held in public. In addition, it would be limited to investigating alleged criminal conduct but would exclude other forms of misconduct such as misspending for political gain.

Speaking at the National Press Club this week, Mr Geoffrey Watson, a barrister who has worked as counsel assisting the New South Wales (NSW) corruption watchdog, said the coalition's proposed commission was too weak. He said a federal agency should be able to investigate allegations by members of the public and should be able to hold open hearings.

Until recently, Australia had a proud record as one of the world's most effective countries at addressing corruption. But, according to Berlin-based anti-corruption organisation, Transparency International, Australia's record is slipping. In the organisation's ranking of countries for 2020, Australia was placed equal 11th, compared with eighth position a decade earlier. Denmark and New Zealand were ranked equal first, followed by Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland at equal third.

Ms Serena Lillywhite, chief executive of Transparency International Australia, said the country should not "put tackling corruption on hold" and urged the federal government to create a strong national integrity agency.

Concerns about the coalition's failure to establish an effective agency promoted a push last week by crossbench and opposition MPs to create a stronger commission. Unusually, a Liberal MP, Ms Bridget Archer, crossed the floor and supported the move. She said a powerful anti-corruption commission was needed to ensure greater "trust and confidence in elected officials".

But Mr Morrison refused to back calls for a stronger watchdog, saying it could lead to unfair attacks on politicians.

Curiously, Mr Morrison has been emboldened by the sudden resignation earlier this year of the popular Premier of NSW, Ms Gladys Berejiklian, who was being investigated by the state's corruption body. Ms Berejiklian is being investigated over whether she should have reported allegedly corrupt conduct by her then boyfriend, who was a fellow MP. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Morrison seized on the downfall of Ms Berejiklian to accuse the state body of being a "kangaroo court". "What was done to Gladys Berejiklian, the people of NSW know, was an absolute disgrace," he told Parliament.

A federal commission seems unlikely to be created before the next election, due by next May.