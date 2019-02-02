Police shoot man in Brisbane Airport after bomb threat

SYDNEY (DPA) - Police shot a man in Brisbane Airport on Saturday (Feb 2) after he made threats with a knife and appeared to be carrying a bomb, local media reported.

Queensland Police confirmed that the airport in eastern Australia was evacuated and a man had been taken into custody.

The man went into the departure area holding a metal box with wires sticking out of it and said it was a bomb, The Courier Mail reported.

According to witnesses, he also tried to stab his ex-wife.

No one was injured in the incident, the police said, making no reference to the suspect being shot.

The airport said it was hoping to resume a normal service as soon as possible.