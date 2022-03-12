PM Morrison pledges to keep spotlight on China's 'chilling silence' on Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has led efforts to single out China for failing to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the prospect that the war in Eastern Europe could further damage ties between Canberra and Beijing.

By his own admission, Mr Morrison has been more vocal than other world leaders in demanding that Beijing try to use its influence with Moscow to end the invasion.

Criticising China's moves to ease trade restrictions on Russian wheat, Mr Morrison this week expressed concern about the emergence of an "arc of autocracy" as Beijing and Moscow solidify their relationship.

"While most of the world was focused on the actions of Russia, I was quite adamant in speaking up on the fact I was listening for the voice of the Chinese government when it came to condemning the actions of Russia," he told The Lowy Institute on Monday. "And there was a chilling silence."

He added: "What can Australia do? Keep calling this out."

Mr Morrison and his ruling Liberal-National coalition have, indeed, been doing so. Defence Minister Peter Dutton has described the tightening of relations between China and Russia as an "unholy alliance".

China has abstained from recent United Nations votes condemning Russia and has criticised Western-led sanctions, though Beijing has claimed that it respects Ukraine's independence. Weeks before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and the pair declared a "no limits" partnership.

Canberra has stridently condemned Russia's invasion and has supported fresh sanctions, but has relatively thin ties with both Russia and Ukraine. From 2019 to 2020, Russia was Australia's 46th largest trading partner, and Ukraine was ranked 83rd. In the same period, China - Australia's largest trading partner - accounted for 29 per cent of Australia's total trade, more than the next four partners combined.

Despite the strong trade links, ties between the two nations have soured in recent years. China has expressed anger at a range of Australian actions, including Canberra's moves to curb foreign influence and to block Chinese firm Huawei from participating in Australia's 5G roll-out. China has imposed sanctions targeting Australian goods, such as wheat, barley and wine.

But Mr Morrison appears determined to demonstrate to his domestic audience and to other countries, particularly in Asia, that he will not bow to pressure from Beijing. His willingness to go further than other world leaders in criticising China over the war in Ukraine recalls his previous efforts to push for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

In an apparent sign that ties may finally be thawing slightly, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Marise Payne, met China's new ambassador in Canberra, Mr Xiao Qian, in Sydney on Wednesday following a request by Mr Xiao. China has refused to hold high-level contacts with Australia for some time.

Ms Payne used the meeting to forthrightly express Australia's position on areas of disagreement, including Ukraine.

According to a summary of the meeting obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald, Ms Payne "articulated Australia's expectation that China use its influence to encourage and advise Russia to end the illegal invasion of Ukraine".

Notably, India, like China, abstained from UN votes against Russia and has not joined sanctions. But Mr Morrison has not criticised India, which has been developing closer ties with Australia as part of "the Quad" - a grouping with the United States and Japan that is designed to counter China's growing assertiveness in Asia.

Asked about India's reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion, Mr Morrison said India was in a different category to China which, he said, had tried to "throw Russia a lifeline".

Some analysts suggested Mr Morrison's recent attacks on China have been largely motivated by domestic political concerns. Mr Morrison faces an election by May and his ruling coalition is currently well behind in opinion polls.