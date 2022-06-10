PM Lee congratulates Aussie leader on polls win

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday congratulated his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese over the phone on his Labor Party's victory in last month's election, and on his appointment as Prime Minister.

"Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent and multifaceted relations between Singapore and Australia underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They welcomed the good progress in bilateral cooperation in forward-looking areas including the green economy. The Prime Ministers looked forward to meeting in Australia later this year for the annual leaders' meeting," it added.

The two leaders also discussed key regional and international developments.

Mr Lee also welcomed Mr Albanese's commitment to deepen Australia's engagement with South-east Asia, the statement said.