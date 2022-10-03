Plans to mine seabed raises concerns about threat to marine life

SYDNEY - A controversial trial of deep-sea mining is underway in the Pacific Ocean despite concerns that large-scale extraction of resources from the ocean floor could lead to irreversible environmental damage.

The trial, being conducted in an area spanning 4.5 million sq km between Hawaii and Mexico, will involve the collection of an estimated 3,600 tonnes of fist-sized rocks from the ocean floor.

The rocks contain rare metals such as nickel and cobalt that are crucial in making electric vehicle batteries and other technologies.

But marine scientists have expressed concern about the potential threat to marine life.

Sustainable mining expert Gavin Mudd from RMIT University in Melbourne said deep-sea ecosystems take hundreds or thousands of years to form, and the impact of any mining should be monitored over decades.

"There are real concerns around any disturbance of deep-sea ecosystems like this," Dr Mudd told ABC News. "We're dealing with a part of the ocean that has incredibly unique biodiversity. We're only just starting to understand that."

A petition signed by 653 marine scientists and policy experts from more than 44 countries has called for a halt to any moves to allow deep-sea mining until more is known about the potential damage and about the safest methods of extraction.

They say deep-sea mining could lead to losses of species before they have even been discovered and could produce large sediment plumes that would affect seafloor and midwater species far from the mining sites.

"Deep-sea mining would add to stressors, resulting in the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem functioning that would be irreversible on multi-generational timescales," the petition says.

The trial is being conducted by The Metals Company, a Canadian- based firm that focuses on extracting metals from rocks, for use in electric vehicle batteries.

The firm said the trial will involve using a machine that crawls on the ocean floor - thousands of metres underwater - and collects rocks that are then sucked up to the surface. Scientists are accompanying the expedition to monitor the impacts.

The Metals Company and other advocates of deep-sea mining believe that collecting resources such as nickel and cobalt from the ocean floor is less environmentally damaging than above-ground mining that often involves razing wilderness areas.