Plane lands in Pacific lagoon; passengers safe

Passengers were forced to swim for their lives yesterday when an airliner ditched into a lagoon after missing the runway on a remote Pacific island and immediately began sinking. The Air Niugini Boeing 737 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia but ended up half submerged in Chuuk Lagoon after the accident. Images posted on social media showed locals scrambling in boats to rescue the passengers and crew as water covered most of the plane's fuselage. The airline said the plane, which was making a scheduled stop on its way from the Micronesian state of Pohnpei to Port Moresby, had "landed short of the runway". It said there were no serious injuries. Pacific Daily News reportedthat all 36 passengers and 11 crew members had been taken to hospital for check-ups.