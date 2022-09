SYDNEY - The potential sale of a privately owned group of tiny islands off the coast of northern Australia has sparked a controversy over concerns that they could be bought by China and may then pose a security risk to Australia.

The Conflict Islands, which are in waters just off the coast of Papua New Guinea (PNG), were bought by retired Australian entrepreneur Iain Gowrie-Smith from an American couple in 2003 for a reported sum of US$25 million (S$35 million).