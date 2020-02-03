Pickup driver crashes into kids in Sydney, 4 dead

SYDNEY • A drunk driver slammed his pickup into a group of children in Sydney, killing two sisters, their brother and a cousin, and seriously injuring three others, the police alleged yesterday.

The 29-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the incident late last Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney.

The children were on a footpath when the four-wheel drive jumped the kerb and rammed into them, the police alleged.

Three girls aged eight to 12 and a 13-year-old boy died at the scene, and two other girls and a boy were injured and taken to hospital, where they were in a stable condition yesterday, the police said.

The dead, included two sisters and their brother, were three of the six children of Mr Daniel and Ms Leila Abdallah.

"Yesterday, I lost three of my children. I had a cousin, Bridget, she lost her daughter as well," Mr Daniel Abdallah told reporters yesterday morning.

"I'm numb, probably that's how I feel at the moment," he said.

"All I just want to say is, please, drivers be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each others' company and this morning I woke up, I have lost three kids," he added.

A makeshift memorial was later put up where the accident occurred.

Australian Broadcast Corp (ABC) online said the four-wheel drive was allegedly driven by a man named Samuel Davidson.

Davidson and a 24-year-old male passenger were both uninjured in the crash.

ABC said Davidson faces 20 charges and his case was heard at the Parramatta Bail Court yesterday.

Davidson did not appear and there was no application for bail.

The case has been adjourned until April 2 at Parramatta Local Court.

ABC said Davidson's blood alcohol reading was allegedly 0.150, three times the legal limit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE