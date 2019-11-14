People ordered to flee as bush fires spread

SYDNEY • Australian officials yesterday ordered residents and tourists to get out of the way of fast-approaching flames as firefighters struggled to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts.

While cooler weather overnight brought some relief for firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital, attention shifted to its northern neighbour, Queensland, where over 80 fires threatened lives and homes.

The authorities issued a "leave immediately" warning, the highest level, for several areas including Noosa, a beachside holiday destination 150km north of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland. The state remains on high alert.

Underscoring the risks to residents and emergency responders, a firefighting helicopter crashed during water-bombing operations. The pilot survived with "non-life-threatening injuries", the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

In the worst-hit areas of NSW, cooler southerly winds eased conditions - a stark contrast to the gale-force gusts and high temperatures that plagued firefighters for much of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some Australians yesterday began sifting through the ashes of hundreds of bush fires, relieved their worst fears were unrealised but wary of a long, brutal summer ahead. Residents of the small NSW towns of Glenreagh and Nana Glen returned to find houses intact, a nearby 150,000ha inferno having stopped just short of their doors. But on nearby farmland, unlucky families faced homes destroyed and cars transformed into blackened husks.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting commissioner Michael Wassing said another wind change yesterday afternoon could worsen several large fires in difficult-to-access areas of the state.

"We've got another tough day today and there's an extended forecast that we're not out of the woods by any means," he said.

Tough conditions were expected to flare again in Queensland and NSW at the weekend as the temperature rises and winds pick up.

Across the country, in Western Australia, officials were responding to two emergency bush fires that destroyed two homes and damaged another.

The blazes have claimed three lives and destroyed about 1 million ha of farmland and bush, fuelled by extremely dry conditions after three years of drought, which experts say has been exacerbated by climate change.

Some 300 homes have been destroyed in NSW alone in recent days as flames stretched from the state's north coast to within metres of homes in Greater Sydney.

By yesterday afternoon, insured losses from 450 fire-related claims in NSW and Queensland were estimated at A$50 million (S$46.5 million), according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

But there is unlikely to be a near-term respite from hot and dry conditions. "We will not have all these fires contained and locked up for many, many weeks," NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said. "Unfortunately, what we need is rain."

