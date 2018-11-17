Mike Pence quashes Donald Trump rift reports

PORT MORESBY (AFP) - US Vice-President Mike Pence on Saturday (Nov 17) dismissed reports of a rift with his boss President Donald Trump, saying the pair laughed about the suggestion in a phone call.

Following a New York Times report that suggested Mr Trump was privately questioning the loyalty of his deputy, Mr Pence told reporters in Port Moresby that they had still had a good rapport.

"I'm just tempted not to dignify it with a comment," he said after a pause, adding that the pair had spoken by phone and "it came up".

"We had a good laugh," said Mr Pence. "We've got a very strong relationship."

"I've been honoured to serve as his vice-president, I was honoured when he asked me to run with him."

The New York Times said Mr Trump has taken to asking several advisers whether the vice-president is loyal - which they say is usually a sign he has "grown irritated" with someone, according to the paper.

Mr Trump has not openly suggested dropping Mr Pence from the ticket with the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, the New York Times stressed.

But according to the paper, some advisers have suggested Mr Trump could benefit from a running mate who would help him win support from women.