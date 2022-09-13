Papua New Guinea quake toll rises to 7, likely to climb further

PORT MORESBY - The death toll from two earthquakes in Papua New Guinea rose to seven on Monday and is expected to grow as rescuers begin to reach remote landslide-hit communities.

Police commissioner David Manning said the victims of Sunday's quakes had been found across the central north of the country, where there is widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

An initial earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck the Markham Valley at about 9.45am local time (7.45am Singapore time) on Sunday, followed by a 5-magnitude earthquake 70km north an hour later, Mr Manning said in a statement on Monday.

The two quakes were reported at depths of 90km and 101km, respectively.

"The tremors caused damage to buildings and public roads," he said, adding that "a number of landslides were triggered".

"Sadly, seven people have been confirmed dead as a result of these landslides. Three in Kabwum district and three in Wau town, Morobe province, and one in Rai Coast, Madang province," Mr Manning said.

"This was a significant earthquake. However, it occurred deep below ground level and this meant damage was less than if the epicentre had been closer to the surface."

He said buildings at the University of Goroka in Eastern Highlands province were badly damaged and "there are reports of injuries to students on the campus, and they have been admitted to hospital".

Aerial reconnaissance by the Mission Aviation Fellowship indicated "visible slides in the Nankina area and that some are still actively slipping", according to the United Nations' Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team.

Many people are feared to have been displaced, but early on-the-ground assessments have been sketchy.

Papua New Guinea Red Cross secretary-general Valachie Quagliata said the area's rough mountainous terrain made access difficult, with the worst-affected areas not accessible by car.

According to a UN assessment, the quakes damaged the Ramu hydropower plant, "resulting in a total system outage across the highlands provinces, Madang and Morobe".

"There will be major interruptions to power going forward," Mr Quagliata said. An undersea cable linking the regional capital Madang to Port Moresby was also affected, as was a link between Madang and Sydney, Australia.

Parts of the vital Highlands Highway, which connects several of Papua New Guinea's main cities, have been damaged.

However, regional airports in Goroka and Lae Nadzab remained open with no damage reported, according to the UN.

Prime Minister James Marape warned Papua New Guineans to be cautious after the "massive" 7.6-magnitude quake, but said its impact was expected to be less than one in 2018 that killed 150 people.

The national coronavirus hotline has been directed to take calls from people affected by the quakes.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

