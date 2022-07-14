The United States launched a major push into the Pacific yesterday, seeking to hold off China's advance in the region, with Vice-President Kamala Harris announcing $844 million in funding at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2022, with the headline US reveals new strategy.