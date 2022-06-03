Pacific needs to meet on proposed China pact: Samoa PM

SYDNEY • Pacific island leaders agree China's plan for a sweeping trade and security pact needs to be discussed at a regional meeting before any decisions are made, Samoa's leader said yesterday.

Ahead of a regional tour by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi which started last week, Beijing officials had circulated a draft agreement between China and 10 island nations spanning policing, security, fisheries, data and a free trade zone.

The document, first reported by Reuters, sparked concerns from some Pacific nations over the security proposals and that binding their economies closely to Beijing could spark friction with the United States and its allies.

A virtual meeting of 10 Pacific foreign ministers hosted by Mr Wang in Fiji on Monday agreed to defer consideration of the proposal.

Samoa was concerned that Pacific islands had been unable to discuss China's proposal among themselves first, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said yesterday.

"To be called in to have that discussion and have an expectation that there will be a comprehensive decision or outcome was something that we could not agree to," she said in a joint press conference with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who travelled to Samoa yesterday.

"I think the region has come to that conclusion, that we need to meet as a region to consider any proposal that is put to us by our development partners."

The Pacific Islands Forum is the main regional group, which includes members that have diplomatic ties to Taiwan and not Beijing, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Australia, New Zealand and the US have all voiced concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in seeking a security and policing presence in the Pacific islands, a region with strategic military significance.

Nearing the end of his eight-nation South Pacific tour, Mr Wang has signed a series of bilateral agreements on trade, fisheries, infrastructure and the supply of police equipment.

In an editorial, the state-owned China Daily criticised the alarm from Australia, the US, New Zealand and Japan over Mr Wang's Pacific islands visit as unwarranted.

China had offered "pragmatic measures" tailored to the development needs of the Pacific islands, it said. "Hectic diplomatic manoeuvres, open and behind the scenes, are going on throughout the region by those perturbed by his trip," it said.

Mr Wang arrived yesterday in Papua New Guinea, where tensions are high in the lead-up to a national election and an official told media Beijing's regional security pact proposal has caused discontent.

"There has been resentment over Pacific Agreement on security matters," Papua New Guinea's Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu was quoted as saying by the Post Courier newspaper.

The timing of Mr Wang's visit has also been criticised by former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O'Neill, who is campaigning for the top job.

It would be "improper" for China to donate security equipment or offer security support for the election, the Post Courier quoted Mr O'Neill as saying yesterday.

