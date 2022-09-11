Pacific island controversies

The Pacific Ocean is littered with countless tiny islands, and this has led to regular concerns about the possibility that they could be purchased by countries for military purposes.

In 2019, a Chinese entity tried to secure a 75-year lease of a small island in Solomon Islands that has a deep harbour that could potentially be used to dock naval ships.

The proposed deal was knocked back by the national government, which said the provincial authorities did not have the power to make the agreement.

Chinese entities have also eyed islands in waters off the Philippines, as well as in the Torres Strait between northern Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Several of the proposals have raised alarm in Washington, Canberra, Wellington and Tokyo. But analysts say it can be difficult to know whether the Chinese entities are interested in acquiring Pacific territories for commercial or strategic reasons.

And there may be other reasons Chinese entities may seek Pacific footholds.

A week ago, for instance, it was revealed that a Chinese couple were extradited to the United States and accused by the authorities there of bribing officials as part of a plan to create a mini-state on an atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The area was allegedly intended to be set up as an exclusive economic zone that would include reduced taxes and relaxed immigration rules. The Chinese couple have reportedly denied the charges.

Jonathan Pearlman