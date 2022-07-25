Overboard sailor survives night off Australian coast

Updated
Published
15 min ago

SYDNEY (AFP) - A Chinese sailor was rescued off Australia's west coast on Monday (July 25) after falling from a cargo ship and enduring a long night adrift in shark-infested waters.

The man, in his 30s, was left bobbing in the inky Indian Ocean for more than 12 hours after he went overboard from the Chinese-flagged bulk carrier Guang Mao on Sunday evening, according to police and maritime authorities.

Aerial and marine crews struggled to find him during initial efforts before suspending searches overnight.

On Monday morning, rescue teams plucked the stranded seaman from waters about 10 kilometres from shore.

"The man is being conveyed to shore and will be taken to hospital for a medical assessment," West Australian police said in a statement.

Australia's west coast is well known for its large shark population, and although rare, several attacks on swimmers and surfers have been recorded in the area.

More On This Topic
One sailor dead, two others saved from capsized boat in sea between South Korea and Japan
Eating floating coconuts and drinking rainwater: Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific; eight companions dead

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top