Outbreak in Victoria blamed on failed hotel quarantine scheme

SYDNEY • A deadly outbreak of the coronavirus in Australia's state of Victoria stemmed almost entirely from a hotel quarantine scheme intended to house overseas travellers who had returned, an inquiry has found.

The outcome was reported as Australia yesterday recorded its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 infections in a month, buoying hopes that a stringent lockdown in the country's second-most populous state has prevented a fresh wave of cases nationally.

Australia has also secured access to a promising potential coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday, saying that the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

Victoria has experienced a re-surgence of Covid-19 since late June, peaking at 725 daily infections on Aug 5 and prompting a return to strict lockdown, including a nightly curfew in the state capital Melbourne.

Dr Ben Howden, a medical microbiologist and infectious diseases physician, told an inquiry into the hotel quarantine scheme on Monday that according to genomic sequencing, 99 per cent of Victoria's cases as of late last month could be traced back to people returning from overseas.

He did not refer directly to the hotel quarantine programme, but it has been the policy of the Australian government for all returning travellers to undergo hotel quarantine, operated at a state level since March.

With Victoria's daily case numbers subsiding in recent weeks, attention has turned firmly to the failures of the hotel quarantine system, with allegations that it was mishandled, allowing the infection to spread to the community.

Evidence has shown multiple lapses of protocol from security guards, who critics say were not sufficiently trained or equipped for working in virus containment.

Microbiologist and infectious diseases expert Lindsay Grayson told the inquiry that an online training programme for the guards was confusing and misleading. "The majority of it is like a training module for the general public, rather than someone who is going to come into direct contact with or be responsible for managing Covid-19 patients," said Dr Grayson.

Barrister Tony Neal said the inquiry would seek to determine who was responsible for overseeing the programme and whether the training of staff was sufficient.

Yesterday, led by cases in Victoria state, Australia said it has detected 226 new infections in the past 24 hours - the lowest since July 18, when 212 cases were recorded. The national figure is well below the more than 700 infections detected in a single day earlier this month, almost all of which were in Victoria.

Australia has now recorded more than 23,700 cases, while the death toll rose to 438 after 17 people in Victoria died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Mr Morrison said yesterday that Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

"If this vaccine proves successful, we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians," he added.

XINHUA, REUTERS