Letter From Sydney

Once forgotten corner pubs make a bubbly comeback

They are being rediscovered by upmarket patrons and a younger generation that often views them as a novelty

For The Straits Times
Patrons at a pub in the Newtown suburb of Sydney earlier this month, as Covid-19 curbs eased. New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, currently has 2,052 pubs, with about 70 per cent of them on corners. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For more than 30 years, the dilapidated vine-covered building in Sydney that houses the Terminus - one of the city's oldest pubs - stood empty and abandoned on a busy corner in the inner-city suburb of Pyrmont.

For decades, the pub, which is more than 150 years old, served the dockside labourers who would arrive for a drink after finishing work at the nearby shipping docks and wharves. But the pub shut its doors in the 1980s as heavy industry and maritime operations moved out of the city centre.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 