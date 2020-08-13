NZ zeroes in on freight as possible source of new outbreak

WELLINGTON • New Zealand officials are investigating the possibility that its first Covid-19 cases in more than three months were imported by freight, as the country's biggest city plunged back into lockdown yesterday.

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland led Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to swiftly reimpose tight restrictions in the city and social distancing measures across the entire country.

The source of the outbreak has baffled health officials, who said they were confident there was no local transmission of the virus in New Zealand for 102 days.

"We are working hard to put together pieces of the puzzle on how this family got infected," said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Investigations were zeroing in on the potential the virus was imported by freight. Dr Bloomfield said surface testing was under way at an Auckland cool store where a man from the infected family worked. "We know the virus can survive within refrigerated environments for quite some time," Dr Bloomfield said during a televised media conference.

The New Zealand unit of US-based Americold Realty Trust, a refrigerated storage specialist with operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina and Australia as well as New Zealand, identified itself as the owner of the cool store.

Americold NZ managing director Richard Winnall told the NZ Herald newspaper that the infected man had been on sick leave for several days and all employees had been sent home for tests.

China has reported several instances of the coronavirus being detected on the packaging of imported frozen seafood in recent weeks. In the latest incident, the virus was found on the packaging of frozen shrimp from Ecuador. The shrimp had been bought by a restaurant in Wuhu city, in China's eastern Anhui province, state media reported yesterday.

The World Health Organisation website states that there is currently no confirmed case of Covid-19 transmitted through food or food packaging.

But it also notes that studies have shown that the virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic.

Residents of Auckland, home to around 1.7 million people, were given just hours to prepare for the return to level three restrictions yesterday, requiring people to stay at home unless for essential trips.

"Going hard, going early with lockdown is still the best response," Ms Ardern said.

"Our response to the virus so far has worked... we know how to beat this."

The rest of the country was placed back into slightly looser level two restrictions. The restrictions will initially remain in place until tomorrow.

Police set up roadblocks to discourage a mass exodus from Auckland, while supermarkets rationed the sale of some staple products amid a rush to the shelves. Long queues formed at Covid-19 testing centres in the city.

Ms Ardern said her Cabinet will decide tomorrow on the next steps with regard to the restrictions.

She also delayed a key step towards a Sept 19 general election, suspending the dissolution of Parliament, which usually kicks off campaigning, until Monday.

A decision on whether the actual polls would be delayed would be announced before Monday, she said, as the country's major opposition party cancelled its weekend campaign launch and called for the election to be pushed back to November.

With around 1,500 confirmed cases and 22 deaths, New Zealand's exposure to the virus remains well below that of many other developed nations.

