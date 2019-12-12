NZ volcano still too risky for recovery ops: Police

WHAKATANE (New Zealand) • The smouldering New Zealand volcano that killed at least six people is still too dangerous for emergency teams to recover bodies from, police said yesterday, warning that many tourists who escaped the island were so badly burned that they were not yet out of danger.

The official death toll after Monday's explosion on White Island climbed to six late on Tuesday, when another victim died in hospital.

The bodies of eight more people are believed to be on the island, but it is still too dangerous for the teams of rescuers to go there and for forensic pathologists, odontologists and other victim identification experts to begin their work.

The Health Ministry said 22 survivors still being treated in hospital burns units remained in a critical condition.

It is believe that when the volcano exploded, superheated steam, ash and cannonball-like rocks were sent hurtling from the caldera at supersonic speed.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said injuries to tourists and guides exploring at the time were so severe that some victims could not identify themselves.

"There are a number of people in hospital who cannot communicate; they have significant burns not only to skin but internal organs," he told Radio New Zealand.

"We're working very closely with a number of agencies to ensure we get this identification right."

A total of 47 day-trippers and guides were on the island when the blast occurred. They came from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia and New Zealand.

Mr Nash said the survivors were receiving world-class treatment, but added that "there are still some very, very seriously injured people in hospital".

"We wish them the best but we're not out of the woods yet - of that there's no doubt," he said.

Australia says 13 of its citizens were being treated and 11 were unaccounted for, while two Britons have been confirmed as injured and a local tour company says two of its guides are missing.

Malaysia's High Commission yesterday confirmed that one of its nationals was critically injured, in addition to one previously announced death.

A coronial process has begun to identify the six confirmed dead, but New Zealand police assistant commissioner Bruce Bird said that their names and nationalities would not be released until the end of a formal process, which "can take some time".

Police have said they understand the frustration of family members who want clarity over the fate of their missing loved ones. However, recovery teams had no choice but to wait before accessing the island.

Seismologists have predicted that there is a 50 per cent chance of another eruption on the island, which sits semi-submerged 50km out to sea.

Poisonous gases are still pouring from the volcanic vent and the island is blanketed in a thick layer of acidic ash.

"It would be madness for us to send men and women across to White Island in a situation that was not safe for them," Mr Nash said.

The New Zealand authorities said reconnaissance flights had determined that after survivors fled the initial blast, no one was left alive on the island.

The police hope to use drones to measure toxic gas levels around the island and determine whether it is safe to return, but windy conditions have so far prevented them from doing so.

With weather expected to deteriorate today, pressure is building to begin the recovery operation.

"We're assessing all factors every two or three hours to see if we can go," police assistant commissioner Bird told reporters.

The eruption at White Island - also known as Whakaari - occurred on Monday afternoon, spewing a thick plume of white ash 3.6km into the sky.

