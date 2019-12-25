NZ volcano eruption: Police end search for last 2 victims

WELLINGTON • New Zealand police have ended the search for the bodies of two people who are still missing after the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month.

"The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/ White Island eruption has been suspended," Bay of Plenty district commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor said yesterday in a statement.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision. Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light," he added.

The two missing - and presumed dead - are Ms Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Mr Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Their bodies are thought to have been swept into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has not been updated on the situation due to being focused on the severe bush fires at home, but said the New Zealand government had done all it could to recover the bodies.

"I can only say thank you, kia ora, to New Zealand, and for everything that they've done to assist the Australians and Australian families," Mr Morrison said, using a Maori expression of thanks.

Most of those who died in the powerful eruption of White Island - also known by its Maori name of Whakaari - were Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Police on Monday said one of those injured during the eruption had died in an Auckland hospital at the weekend, bringing the official death toll to 17.

There has been criticism that tourists were allowed on the island, given the risks of an active volcano.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the official inquiries into the eruption could take up to a year and will carry potential criminal penalties.

REUTERS