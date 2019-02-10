NZ village 'in hands of God' as bush fire threatens houses

WELLINGTON • An entire village of more than 3,000 people has been evacuated in New Zealand as a huge bush fire threatened houses, and firefighters said they were "in the hands of God".

A state of emergency has been declared around the town of Wakefield as the fire, which has been raging across the parched countryside in the Nelson region at the top of the South Island, moved within 10km of residential area.

It had swept across about 2,100ha of mainly bush and pine forest since erupting in the tinder-dry rural district last Tuesday.

The regional police commander, Mr Zane Hooper, confirmed yesterday that "the orderly evacuation of Wakefield" had been successfully completed, while fire chief John Sutton said the critical danger point could come today.

"I'm worried about tomorrow, to be honest," Mr Sutton said yesterday. "We are in quite a good place strategically today, but we are in the hands of God when it comes to the wind. If we have winds that are anywhere near 50kmh today, we're in trouble."

Helicopters being used to fight the fire had at times been diverted to douse other flare-ups in the region, including one on tree-covered hills bordering Nelson city which is home to about 50,000 people.

