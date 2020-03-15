NZ says everyone entering country must self-isolate

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of the coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight tomorrow.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the extreme measures were needed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

"Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the... toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," she said.

The country has just six confirmed cases and has had no deaths, but Ms Ardern said that number inevitably would rise. "We must go hard and we must go early. We must do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders."

People from small South Pacific island nations, which have no confirmed Covid-19 cases, will be exempt from the self-isolation rule.

And to protect those nations from the virus, New Zealand would impose strict exit measures, barring anyone who has been overseas from travelling to South Pacific islands for two weeks, and barring anyone who has had symptoms or been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 from travelling there.

The travel restrictions will be reviewed at the end of this month.

