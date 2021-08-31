NZ reports 1st death linked to Pfizer vaccine

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday reported what the authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The ministry's statement did not give the woman's age.

The board considered that the woman's death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the statement said.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.

"This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine," the health ministry said.

Pfizer's media team in New Zealand did not reply to an e-mailed request for comment.

The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined, the health ministry said.

But the independent board did consider that the woman's myocarditis was probably because of the vaccination.

The board also noted that there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination.

"The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis," it added. So far, the Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines have been provisionally approved by the New Zealand authorities. However, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been approved for roll-out to the public.

And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks. Around 1.7 million residents in the city will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the rest of New Zealand will be eased slightly to level 3.

