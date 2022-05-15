NZ PM Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus: Global situation

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said yesterday.

The leader, who has moderate symptoms, will be required to isolate until May 21 and plans to work remotely during that time, her office said in a press release.

Ms Ardern, 41, had already been isolating since last Sunday after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

She had shown symptoms of the virus beginning on Friday evening, returning a "weak" positive antigen rapid test that night and a "clearer" positive result yesterday, her office said.

As a result, the Prime Minister will not be in Parliament in the coming week for the federal budget and the release of the government's emissions reduction plan, according to her office.

Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are currently unaffected.

"This is a milestone week for the government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ms Ardern said.

"Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand's health system," she said.

"But as I said earlier in the week, isolating with Covid-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."

Ms Ardern also said yesterday that her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.

