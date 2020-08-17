NZ outbreak grows as Australia sees signs of downward trend

MELBOURNE • New Zealand's new Covid-19 outbreak is growing, officials said yesterday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting next month's general election in question.

After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and 102 days without new infections, an abrupt resurgence last week in Auckland prompted an immediate lockdown of the country's largest city.

Yesterday's numbers bring New Zealand's total active cases to 69, providing more ammunition to a conservative opposition that wants to delay the Sept 19 election, which opinion polls show Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party winning.

Ms Ardern is expected to resist a delay but has said she will decide by today. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters yesterday also called for a delay, suggesting Oct 17 and Nov 21 as alternative dates.

Health Minister John Hipkins said the government was working to ensure adequate supplies of masks, which are currently recommended but not mandatory.

In neighbouring Australia, which has also been struggling with a fresh outbreak in two of its most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, there were signs of a further downward trend.

New South Wales reported just five new cases yesterday, while Victoria, where masks became compulsory last month after the state became the centre of the outbreak, reported 279 new cases and 16 more deaths.

On Saturday, NSW had reported nine new infections, while Victoria saw 303 new cases and four deaths.

This past week's daily number of new cases has been well below the peak of 725 on Aug 5. Melbourne, the state's capital, remains under a strict lockdown.

Speaking before Victoria announced its daily tally, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the state still has a long way to go.

"But the signs now are that the trend is of progressive reduction," Mr Hunt told Sky News television.

REUTERS