NZ leader cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

SYDNEY • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The country will impose mask rules and limit gatherings from today after a cluster of nine Omicron cases showed community spread from North to South islands following a wedding.

A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

New Zealand will move to a red setting under its Covid-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes.

"My wedding will not be going ahead," Ms Ardern said yesterday, adding that she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario.

Ms Ardern had not disclosed her wedding date, but it was rumoured to be imminent.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her wedding to her long-time partner and fishing show host Clarke Gayford, Ms Ardern replied: "Such is life."

She added: "I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience."

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020.

People able to travel to New Zealand under narrow exceptions must apply to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities. But the government has since stopped issuing new slots amid a surge of people arriving with Omicron.

Over in neighbouring Australia, the two most populous states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, said students would be tested twice weekly for the Omicron variant when classes resume after a summer holiday break.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said parents will be asked to use antigen raid tests twice a week to check their children for Covid-19, and to report any positive result to the school and government.

Millions of the test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week, and students need to be tested before attending the first day of classes. Teachers and high school students will also be required to wear masks.

The state of Victoria has also recommended twice weekly testing of students.

School staff in NSW and Victoria must be vaccinated for Covid-19, and teachers in Victoria have a deadline of the end of February to receive a booster shot, Victorian health officials said.

Australia reported 58 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday - 34 from NSW, 14 from Victoria and 10 from Queensland.

Health officials said they believe the Omicron outbreak has peaked in NSW and Victoria, which reported 20,324 and 13,091 new cases respectively yesterday.

REUTERS