NZ extends Auckland lockdown as it rushes vaccinations

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday extended a lockdown in Auckland and pushed back plans to reopen schools in the nation's largest city as its coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3, under which most people are required to stay at home, for at least another week, she said.

That means the city will be in lockdown for at least nine weeks. Similar restrictions in the neighbouring Waikato and Northland regions have been extended until at least midnight on Oct 14.

"New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the Covid-19 pandemic so far," she said. "However, there is a clear path forward over the coming months in which New Zealanders should be able to move to living with fewer restrictions and more freedoms as a result of higher levels of vaccination."

Ms Ardern has conceded that even New Zealand's strict lockdown measures are unlikely to beat the Delta strain but said they need to remain in place until enough people are vaccinated.

New Zealand has announced a "National Day of Action" on Oct 16 to boost vaccination so that it can begin to gradually ease restrictions while the virus is still circulating in the community.

About 57 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while around 82 per cent have had at least one dose.

Delta "has spread through communities that are harder for us to reach", Ms Ardern said. "This has made getting to zero cases in Auckland very tough. Regardless, throughout this outbreak we have maintained our approach - test, contract trace, isolate. We are continuing to try and stamp out the virus wherever we find it. We will keep doing that."

Despite a lockdown after just one case was detected in mid-August, the total number of cases in the current outbreak has risen to 1,622. Health authorities reported a further 35 new cases yesterday after 60 new infections on Sunday.

Auckland schools will not reopen on Oct 18 as initially planned, with further advice to be provided next week. The government has also made vaccination mandatory for large parts of the health and education workforces.

BLOOMBERG