NZ divers search contaminated waters; volcano deaths rise to 15

WELLINGTON • New Zealand divers searched contaminated waters near the volcanic White Island for two remaining bodies yesterday, as the death toll from an eruption rose to 15 people, the police said.

Waters around the island were contaminated by the massive eruption of rocks, lava and chemicals last Monday, reducing visibility.

"Divers have reported seeing a number of dead fish and eels washed ashore and floating in the water," the police said in a statement. "Each time they surface, the divers are decontaminated using fresh water."

The remains of six people were successfully recovered last Friday after a military team in gas masks and hazmat suits landed on the uninhabited island and removed the bodies in a high-risk operation.

The police said they could not retrieve the remains of two more people, but spotted at least one body in the waters not far from the island shoreline. Nine police dive squad members resumed their search at 7am local time, and the operation was later boosted by a navy dive team.

The volcano, a popular tourist destination for day-trippers, erupted last Monday, spewing ash, steam and gases over the island.

Among the 47 people on the island at the time were Australian, United States, German, Chinese, British and Malaysian tourists.

The death toll rose to 15 yesterday as one more person died in the hospital. It may rise further as more than two dozen people are still hospitalised across New Zealand and Australia, most with severe burn injuries.

The police yesterday officially identified the first victim as 21-year-old Australian woman Krystal Browitt, who was on a family holiday to celebrate her birthday in New Zealand. She had joined her older sister, Stephanie, and father, Paul, on a visit to the island.

Her mother, Marie, stayed behind on a boat, and has since been by the bedside of Stephanie and her husband, who were both originally in a coma in a hospital burns unit, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

"It has been quite difficult," a friend of the Browitt daughters, Ms Tahlia West, told Agence France-Presse. She remembered Krystal as "just a beautiful girl, very caring, very gentle". The current condition of Stephanie and Paul is unknown.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that a minute's silence will be observed at 2.11 pm local time tomorrow, exactly one week from when the eruption occurred. "Wherever you are in New Zealand, or around the world, this is a moment we can stand alongside those who have lost loved ones in this extraordinary tragedy," she said in the statement.

