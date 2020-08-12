Number of infections stabilising in Australia's Victoria state

SYDNEY • Australia's second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new Covid-19 infections yesterday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced the authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown.

Victoria state, which currently accounts for nearly all of Australia's new cases, reported 331 Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said.

Daily infections in Victoria peaked at 725 on Aug 5 and have been trending lower in recent days, following the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on July 19.

While the lockdown has caused significant economic harm, the authorities said the restrictions that will run until next month are bearing fruit. "We continue to see numbers coming down. Exactly how long that takes and what the lowest number is we can get to, only time will tell," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

New South Wales (NSW) state reported 22 new cases, the biggest one-day rise since April 17.

About a third of those cases were linked to an outbreak at a school in Sydney, the source of which remained unknown, NSW health officials said.

"It's not always possible to determine the source and that's what worries us most," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

No other cases were reported elsewhere in Australia. The country has confirmed almost 22,000 infections and 332 deaths from Covid-19, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Meanwhile, Australia's Northern Territory will be closed to visitors from virus hot spots for a further 18 months to protect its large and vulnerable Aboriginal population, the authorities said yesterday. The sparsely populated northern region is home to roughly 250,000 people - 30 per cent of whom are Aboriginal - according to government figures.

"We'll have our hard border controls in place for at least the next 18 months. And we're resourcing so we can do that," Chief Minister Michael Gunner told public broadcaster ABC.

Indigenous Australians are considered more at risk to diseases such as Covid-19 because of socio-economic and cultural factors affecting access to medical care and underlying health.

Many Aboriginal groups fear the virus could sweep through remote indigenous communities where healthcare services are limited. "This is what I think I need to do to make sure some of the most vulnerable people in the world stay safe," Mr Gunner said.

