Nuclear submarine decision by Australia reflects deep anxiety about China

Jonathan Pearlman For The Straits Times In Sydney
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison tactfully avoided responding to China's strident attacks on his new plans to build nuclear submarines, but his outspoken Defence Minister Peter Dutton showed far less restraint.

Dismissing the Chinese state media's denunciations of Australia as "outbursts", Mr Dutton yesterday said Canberra needed to be ready for a potential war in the region. He said the prospect of a war over Taiwan was realistic and was a factor in the decision this week by Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom to form a new security partnership, called Aukus.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 18, 2021, with the headline 'Nuclear submarine decision by Australia reflects deep anxiety about China'. Subscribe
