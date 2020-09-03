NSW reports jump in new cases but says New Year show must go on

SYDNEY • Australia's most-populous state reported the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections in two weeks yesterday, but said there were no plans to cancel the New Year fireworks show over Sydney Harbour, as new cases nationally also ticked up.

New South Wales (NSW) state reported 17 new cases, the biggest one-day jump since Aug 12, while nationally the daily count rose to 109 cases from 85 a day earlier.

Victoria state remained the hardest-hit region with 90 cases, although this was well down from its daily peak of more than 700 early last month at the height of a second wave of infections.

Victoria's capital Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown with the authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday a timetable for easing curbs.

Though strict restrictions have helped to contain the spread of the virus, they have wreaked havoc on the economy with official data yesterday showing Australia had entered its first recession in three decades.

It entered its first recession since 1991 after the economy shrank 7 per cent during the second quarter.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it was the worst quarterly contraction since records began in 1959 and ends a record three-decade run of economic growth that was undented even by the global financial crisis.

The economy shrank 0.3 per cent in the previous three months.

The country joins the United States, Japan, Britain and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia's first such downturn since 1991.

"This crisis is like no other," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19. Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end."

Australia has detected nearly 26,000 infections since the pandemic began. The national death tally rose to 663 after Victoria reported six deaths in the last 24 hours.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state was pushing ahead with plans to host large events such as the New Year's Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour.

"We should be hosting events we've hosted before but it will be different," Ms Berejiklian told reporters. "I think for a lot of people the fireworks represent hope."

