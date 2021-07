NSW reports biggest daily rise in local cases as Delta variant spreads

SYDNEY • Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19 this year as officials struggle to stamp out a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The spike in cases yesterday after two weeks of a hard lockdown in Sydney, capital of NSW and Australia's largest city, raised the prospect of a further extension in restrictions, with officials blaming illegal family visits for a continuing rise in infections.

NSW reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, with 11 of those having spent time in the community while infectious.

Given Australia's slow vaccine roll-out, NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to not visit homes of family and friends, citing the highly transmissible nature of the Delta strain.

"It's really important for all of us to stay the course and follow the health advice to give us the best chance of getting out of this lockdown in a timely way," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

A strict stay-at-home order has been in force in Sydney, home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, since June 26.

Asked if it might be extended beyond its planned July 16 end date, Ms Berejiklian said it would be "an unrealistic assumption" to control the Delta variant amid low vaccination rates and people flouting social distancing rules.

The state's police force will deploy 100 additional officers in Sydney's south-west from today to ensure residents are wearing masks and not breaking Covid-19 curbs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, said the federal government would ensure adequate economic support if the lockdown was extended, saying the state was on "shifting sands" and urged patience.

"I know people are getting tired... getting frustrated. This is a virus we are dealing with, and it tends to set its own rules," Mr Morrison said during a televised media conference.

The latest infections took Sydney's total in this outbreak to nearly 400 since the first case was detected more than three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.

Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries in keeping Covid-19 numbers low, with just under 30,900 cases and 910 deaths. However, the country's slow vaccination roll-out has taken some of the shine off this success.

Just over 9 per cent of people in NSW have been fully vaccinated, while about 29 per cent have had a first dose.

REUTERS