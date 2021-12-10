NSW cases rising, fuelled by spread in Sydney pubs, clubs

SYDNEY • Covid-19 infections have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia's biggest city, including three new cases of the Omicron variant found among people who went on a harbour party cruise, sending officials rushing to trace contacts.

The authorities have been easing restrictions in Sydney since October when the city emerged from a nearly four-month lockdown to contain the Delta variant, after higher vaccination levels were reached.

"We have seen recently increased transmission in larger social venues... and that is certainly a contributing factor to the increase in cases," said New South Wales deputy chief health officer Marianne Gale in a video posted on Twitter.

Dozens of people who attended a Sydney pub quiz tested positive for the coronavirus, and officials are awaiting the results of genomic tests to see if they are infected with the Omicron variant.

Daily Covid-19 infections have been steadily rising as restrictions have eased in New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, with 420 new cases logged yesterday. It is the state's biggest rise in about two months, and most were caused by the Delta variant.

But the number of Omicron infections has been creeping up since Australia reported its first case about two weeks ago. Some 50 cases have now been detected, including the three linked to the Sydney party boat.

The variant is potentially more contagious than previous ones, although initial signs point to a milder illness. None of the 151 people hospitalised for Covid-19 in New South Wales has the Omicron variant.

REUTERS